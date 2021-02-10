FFA Spotlight: Cassidy Shute

Name: Cassidy Shute

Grade: 10

Hometown: Austin

Parents: AJ and Nicole Shute

What are some activities you are involved with at Austin FFA?

I started FFA as a Freshman so this is my second year in the Chapter. So far I have participated in the Chapter’s service activities which include Feed a Farmer, Virtual 3rd Grade on the Farm, annual Fruit Sales, and attended my first ever National FFA Convention Virtually with my Chapter. I wasn’t very involved as a Freshman, but this year I am participating on the General Livestock Judging Career Development Event, or CDE. I am excited to do this with my teammates as we have judged livestock together in 4H. I feel being able to judge this year will take my judging experiences to a different level.

What have you learned while being in FFA?

I have been exposed to so many different things about FFA. I have learned what CDEs are, as well as LDEs, and SAEs. I have learned what Official Dress is and why it is important to the organization. And I have gotten to know my Chapter’s members better and have started to build lasting friendships. FFA is just a great organization that offers so much.

What does it mean to be involved with FFA?

To me being in FFA has allowed me to be a part of a group of people that works together with the same interests in agriculture. I have also discovered that FFA offers so many areas to explore and get involved in, either as an individual or with a team.

What is a favorite

memory you have had in your FFA Career?

My favorite activity so far is preparing sack lunches for our community service project of Feed a Farmer. The real reward is going to the local elevators and hand delivering lunches to our local farmers. It is just a small way that we as FFA members can thank them for what they do for us every day. It is so rewarding to see the smiles on their faces and listen to the stories they share with us. I also liked helping with Third Grade on the Farm tour. It is so fun to see the kids and how excited they get when they see animals. This year I helped create the first ever Virtual Third Grade on the Farm video. This video was shared with our school district’s elementary schools to watch since they were not able to go out to the farms and see things for themselves.

What are your future plans?

My future plans for the next three years in FFA include continuing on the General Livestock Judging Team, where hopefully we can attend more judging contests that are offered. I would also like to explore some of the other team and individual opportunities that FFA offers. I look forward to starting my Supervised Agricultural Event, or SAE. Plus, I would like to run for a Chapter Office and eventually a Region 8 office. Most of all, I can’t wait to be able to experience the National FFA Convention in person and see everything that it has to offer.

What advice would you have for younger students/underclassmen/younger FFA members?

If I was ever asked about joining FFA by someone, I would tell them to do it. You don’t have to be a farmer to join FFA, it is an organization for everyone! With all that FFA has to offer whether it is a team event or an individual one, there are life skills to be learned in whatever you get involved in.