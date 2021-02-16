expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

Fever acquire Allen and Minnesota’s 1st round pick next year

By Associated Press

Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The Indiana Fever had a busy day, trading for Minnesota’s 2022 first-round pick and Lindsay Allen from Las Vegas on Monday.

The Fever also acquired Odyssey Sims from the Lynx before waiving her. Indiana also got the negotiating rights to Temi Fagbenle and the Lynx’s third-round pick next season. Indiana sent its second-round pick to Minnesota.

Trading Sims gave the Lynx some salary cap relief so that they could officially sign free agent Aerial Powers, which also happened Monday.

“Aerial Powers is an exciting young player with endless potential,” said Minnesota GM and coach Cheryl Reeve. “She plays with a great deal of passion, is a dynamic scorer, and defends at a high level. We are excited to welcome her to the Lynx family.”

Besides getting Allen, the Fever exchanged second-round picks in this year’s draft with Las Vegas. Allen started all 21 games she appeared in during the 2020 regular season for the Aces, averaging career bests in points, field goal percentage and free throw percentage.

“Lindsay will add to our championship culture, as well as a winning mentality to a position that requires tremendous leadership,” Fever GM Tamika Catchings said. “In addition to bringing in Lindsay, being able to add flexibility with our draft picks as a result of these two trades is a great asset for us to utilize moving forward.”

Allen was drafted in the second round by the New York Liberty in 2017.

Fagbenle spent three seasons with Minnesota, averaging 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds while playing just over 9 minutes a game. She’s been playing with the British national basketball team the last few years.

More News

Hope Floats: Packer guard is tough to stop

Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Volz among finalists for APS superintendent position

Robert Allen Justice, 82

News

Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Education

Volz among finalists for APS superintendent position

News

Vaccine delays leave grocery workers feeling expendable

News

New research finds armed officers increases likelihood of mortality at school shootings

Mower County

1K state farmers, landowners now enrolled in water quality program

Mower County

Making life a little easier

Mower County

Herald to host contests through its website

Mower County

‘What we do is essential to life’

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Brianna Klouse

News

Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps

News

Drive for low-cost housing finds bipartisan buy-in

Agriculture

MN beef producer survey deadline extended to March 31

News

Minnesota schools plan to continue virtual learning options in fall 2021

News

Leaders of Iowa town jailed in long-running corruption case

News

Minn. nears vaccine milestone; Gov. Walz readies school plan

News

Growing pains: How one southern Minnesota city is taking steps to address diversity, inclusion

News

Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50K for first time

News

Minnesota lawmakers introduce board to regulate drug prices

Health

Mower County continues to see decrease in active COVID cases

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to drug sales

News

Hospitals still ration medical N95 masks as stockpiles swell

News

‘A complete bungle:’ Texas’ energy pride goes out with cold

Austin Packers

The more things change … The more they stay the same

News

Minnesota House pulls $35M security fund for officer trials