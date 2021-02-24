expand
February 24, 2021

Education Briefs: Riverland 2020 Honors List

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Riverland CC 2020

Fall Honors List

Adams

Brayden Heimer, Dean’s List

Bailey Johnson, Dean’s List

Brendan Kennedy, Dean’s List

Alexander Mullenbach, Dean’s List

Lydia Wik, President’s List

Eli Wolff, Dean’s List

Austin

Nahom Abebe, Dean’s List

Oluwaseun Adeleke, Dean’s List

Georgine Adjovi, President’s List

Daniel Almaraz, Dean’s List

Jack Andersen, Dean’s List

Evan Anderson, Dean’s List

Leonardo Anquilo, Dean’s List

Fairy Apolo, Dean’s List

Sambire Assaye, Dean’s List

Yasmin Bacelar De Souza, Dean’s List

Trevor Baldus, Dean’s List

Kere Batia, Dean’s List

Ian Beard, Dean’s List

Madison Bellrichard, Dean’s List

Gretta Bergstrom, President’s List

Ryley Blomquist, Dean’s List

Hannah Blust, Dean’s List

Carolina Borja, Dean’s List

Juan Borja-Enriquez, Dean’s List

Maisy Bothun, Dean’s List

Abbigail Brinkman, Dean’s List

Jacob Broberg, Dean’s List

Brianna Brooks, President’s List

Natily Buck, Dean’s List

Ashley Caraballo, President’s List

Emma Clausman, Dean’s List

Helena Maria Croce, President’s List

Alfredo Cruz Maldonado, Dean’s List

Olivia Culbert, President’s List

Emily Curtis, President’s List

Jada Declue, President’s List

Jackson Delhanty, Dean’s List

Zoe Dolan Peterson, Dean’s List

Ciara Engels, Dean’s List

Braden Erkeneff, Dean’s List

Thomas Estrem, Dean’s List

Holly Flanders, Dean’s List

Ryan Flanders, Dean’s List

Jeremy Flores, Dean’s List

Tadiyos Gebrekiros, Dean’s List

Laura Geffert, Dean’s List

Esrom Ghebrai, Dean’s List

Jackson Goetz, President’s List

Kaitlyn Goligowski, Dean’s List

Johana Gonzalez Perez, President’s List

Evan Goodmanson, Dean’s List

Megan Grabau, Dean’s List

Mitchell Grabau, President’s List

Katelyn Greibrok, Dean’s List

Jacob Grove, President’s List

Madisyn Grove, Dean’s List

Cole Gunderson, Dean’s List

Chloe Guttormson, President’s List

Warren Hall, President’s List

Tyler Hanson, Dean’s List

Elyse Hebrink, Dean’s List

Sarah Hecimovich, Dean’s List

Jonathan Hegna, Dean’s List

Nicole Heimsness, Dean’s List

Isikiyah Hemann, Dean’s List

Daniela Hernandez Espindola, Dean’s List

Taylor Hinrichs, President’s List

Lauren Holets-Buntrock, Dean’s List

Kate Holtz, Dean’s List

Ellen Horvat, Dean’s List

Nounawon Houenaze, President’s List

Joshua Howe, Dean’s List

Eh Htoo, Dean’s List

Chit Htway, President’s List

Kaylyn Huinker, Dean’s List

Julia Hultgren, Dean’s List

Kaden Igou, Dean’s List

Blythe Johnson, Dean’s List Ethan Johnson, President’s List

Olivia Johnson, President’s List

Sydney Johnson, President’s List

Andalina Khamsa, Dean’s List

Sherree King, President’s List

Anthony Kinney, President’s List

Guandong Koang, Dean’s List

Patrick Konken, Dean’s List

Adjetey Lacle Tevi Djidjogbe, Dean’s List

Michael LaCore, President’s List

Gabrielle Larson-McCluskey, Dean’s List

Jordan Legried, Dean’s List

Sierra Leichtnam, Dean’s List

Mariana Lemus, President’s List

Wai Laam Janice Ling, Dean’s List

Grace Magnuson, Dean’s List

Alondra Maldonado, Dean’s List

Alysa Manahan, Dean’s List

Ariel Martin, Dean’s List

Marissa McConnell, President’s List

Amy McMahan, Dean’s List

Carly Meyer, President’s List

Issac Meyer, President’s List

Paige Meyer, Dean’s List

Sonia Morales Tellez, Dean’s List

Maria Morey, President’s List

Nathan Murphy, Dean’s List

Ella Muzik, Dean’s List

Quincy Muzik, President’s List Trey Myers, Dean’s List

Esmeralda Navarro, Dean’s List

Ventura Navarro, Dean’s List

Abbey Neve, Dean’s List

Teren Olvera, Dean’s List

Ethan Owens, Dean’s List

Alondra Peralta, President’s List

Savannah Percival, President’s List

Amy Peterson, President’s List

Carolyn Pickar, Dean’s List

iguel Pimentel Garcia, Dean’s List

Cindy Raney, Dean’s List

Ku Reh, Dean’s List

Madisyn Retterath, Dean’s List

Russell Riepe, Dean’s List

David Ruiz, Dean’s List

Emilia Sanchez, Dean’s List

Sho Sato, President’s List

Katherine Schramek, Dean’s List

Kyle Sellers, Dean’s List

Irving Serrano, Dean’s List

Eh Soe, Dean’s List

Erick Soto, Dean’s List

Allison Srp, Dean’s List

Gretchen Sunde, Dean’s List

Brianna Swanson, Dean’s List

Connor Tapp, Dean’s List

Jacob Tapp, Dean’s List

Ferdinand Tchakpassou, Dean’s List

Estrella Torres, President’s List

Vy Tran, Dean’s List

Kyle Traynor, Dean’s List

Isabella Truong-Ferreira, Dean’s List

Daniel Vargas II, Dean’s List

Davi Vercosa Soares, President’s List

Gretta Vignon, Dean’s List

Mary Vuong, Dean’s List

Ashley Walker, Dean’s List

Benjamin Walker, Dean’s List

Briella Wempner, President’s List

Joshua Wieber, President’s List

Jordyn Williamson, Dean’s List

Samuel Woodhouse, Dean’s List

Savanna Yun, President’s List

Daniel Zan, Dean’s List

Brownsdale

Hannah Andersen, Dean’s List

Joah Parks, President’s List

Kolby Tapp, Dean’s List

Roque Vargas, Dean’s List

Dexter

Kristie Kielsmeier, Dean’s List

Elkton

Nicholas Mensink, President’s List

Geneva

Madison Bartlett, Dean’s List

Grand Meadow

Marissa Pearce, Dean’s List

Wyatt Weiss, Dean’s List

Lansing

Piper Kellner, Dean’s List

LeRoy

Nicholas Kasel, President’s List

Daniel Laguna Valencia, Dean’s List

Lyle

Michael Attleson, President’s List

Karlee Johnson, Dean’s List

Eliseo Melendrez, Dean’s List

Liberty Mlenar, Dean’s List

Cole Walter, Dean’s List

Kaitlyn Williamson, Dean’s List

Racine

Madeline Birch, Dean’s List

Morgan Howard, Dean’s List

Rose Creek

Jenna Bentzin, Dean’s List

Madison Bhend, Dean’s List

Hope Dion, Dean’s List

Christian Hjelmen, Dean’s List

Brianna Klouse, Dean’s List

Kory Klouse, Dean’s List

Jessica Wagner, President’s List

Sargeant

Isaac Wangen, President’s List

Taopi

Daniel Boe, Dean’s List

Nicholas Boe, Dean’s List

Andrew Voigt, Dean’s List

