Austin junior Hope Dudycha pumped in 32 points as the Packers (5-2 overall, 5-2 Big Nine) beat Owatonna (2-6 overall, 2-6 Big Nine) 59-45 in Owatonna Monday.

Emma Dudycha added 11 for Austin.

Austin 29 30 — 59

Owatonna 18 27 — 45

Austin scoring: Hope Dudycha, 32; Emma Dudycha, 11; Elyse Hebrink, 6; Reana Schmitt, 4; Olivia Walsh, 4; Cassidy Shute, 2