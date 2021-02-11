expand
Ad Spot

February 11, 2021

Dr. Dean Carter, 74

By Daily Herald

Published 2:31 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

Dr. Dean Carter, 74

Hutchinson, KS

Dr. Dean Carter, 74, died February 6, 2021, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born October 8, 1946, in Cresco, IA, to Lawrence and Adelaide (Lickteig) Carter.

Dr. Carter graduated from Pacelli High School in 1964, Austin Community College in 1967, and Illinois College of Podiatry in 1972. He moved to Hutchinson, KS in 1975 and opened Carter Podiatry Center in South Hutchinson, until his retirement. Dr. Carter was involved in the Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corps, and enjoyed golfing and attending high school sporting events. He was a member of Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson, and was faithful in reciting the rosary daily.

Dr. Carter is survived by: sisters, Elaine Whittington (Jim) of Burnsville, MN, and Jane Knapp (Gene) of Aurora, IL; sister-in-law, Linda Carter of Haslet, TX; nieces, Roxanne Ward of Brooklyn Center, IL, Rochelle Lockwood of Lakeville, MN, Kara Tufts of Aurora, IL, and Heather Gibson of Chicago, IL; nephew, Brent Whittington of Maplewood, MN; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Don Carlos Carter.

Graveside service will be at 1PM on Thursday, February 18th at Calvary Cemetery, Austin, MN, with Fr. James Steffes officiating.

Parish Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial were held Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson, KS.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Church of the Holy Cross, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501

More News

Grand Meadow girls fall to Kingsland

Another one: Kelly scores a fifth AHS record

GMLOS wrestling team scores a sweep in Pine Island

Dr. Dean Carter, 74

News

Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack

Business

Hormel acquires Planters

News

A special delivery awaits

Mower County

A special delivery awaits

News

Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump trial

News

Police report: Gunman had made prior threats against clinic

Adams

Finding an outlet

News

World’s second-oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116

Mower County

2020 CWD testing shows a low prevalence of disease in areas tested

Education

Vaccines begin picking up

News

Co-workers rescue man from flooded logging machine

Mower County

LIFE Mower County to host 26th annual Rose Sale

Health

For‌ ‌those‌ ‌with‌ ‌underlying‌ ‌health‌ ‌conditions,‌ ‌getting‌ ‌a‌ ‌COVID vaccine‌ ‌remains‌ ‌elusive

News

8 minority jail officers allegedly kept off Chauvin’s guard

Mower County

Free meals for kids available through summer meal programs

Business

Country Club welcomes new culinary team

Agriculture

U of M Extension hosting small grain workshops

Mower County

Photo: Shriners drop off toys at Shrine Hospital

Mower County

Red Cross holding February blood drives in Mower County

News

US vaccine drive complicated by 1st, 2nd dose juggling act

Mower County

UPDATE: Mueller, Duren win primary, look ahead to April election

Health

Active county COVID cases decrease by half as county exceeds 3,900 cumulative cases

News

Trump’s historic 2nd trial opens with jarring video of siege

News

Two kids safe after pair of Minneapolis-area vehicle thefts