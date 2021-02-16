expand
February 18, 2021

Delphia Marilynn “Del” Srsen, 93

By Daily Herald

Published 8:39 am Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Devoted wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma passed away peacefully on February 10, 2021 at the age of 93.

Del was born April 15th, 1927 in Deer Creek, Iowa. She was the seventh of nine children born to Ole and Ruth Anderson (Larson). She was a 1945 graduate of Austin High School, Austin, Minnesota. On December 13th, 1947 she married Robert “Bob” Srsen, her adoring husband for over 63 years.

Del enjoyed reading, playing cards and winning at bingo. Her sharp, keen mind served her well her entire life. “Grandma can do anything” was a common refrain amongst the family.

Her artistic talents and creative abilities were incredible. She taught herself to crochet, to rug hook and to do hardanger embroidery. Del also learned to carve Santas all of which became prized possessions for family and friends.

Del showed her love with delicious home cooked meals and baked goods. She strived to have a warm and welcoming home, a home she lived in until her death.

She is survived by her children, Vicki Taylor (John), Sherrie Saaranen, Deb Srsen, Bob Srsen; her five grandchildren Scott Saaranen (Nika), Jenny Taylor, Lissa Taylor, Matt Taylor (Angie), Annika Edblom; her six great-grandchildren; Aaron, Jordan and Carson Saaranen, Myles, Eva and Leo Taylor, many nieces and nephews, her brother Gerald Anderson and special friend Sue Wells.

She is preceded in death by husband Bob, grandson Lukas Edblom, her parents and seven siblings; Mildred Lee, LaVern Anderson, Kathryn Daly, Lorraine Anderson, George Anderson, Deloris Steward, and Dwayne Anderson.

A graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery will be held at a later date.

