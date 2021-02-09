expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Debra “Deb” Dahlum-Olsen, 63

By Daily Herald

Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Debra “Deb” Dahlum-Olsen, 63

Debra “Deb” Diane Dahlum-Olsen, age 63 of Lyle, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa. Deb was born October 19, 1957 in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Harry and Sylvia (Fjelstad) Dahlum. She graduated from Glenville High School in 1976. On September 14, 1984, Deb married Marty “Hop” Olsen in Reno, Nevada. She worked as a grain merchandiser for Northern Country Co-op in Toeterville, Iowa. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle. Deb was always ready to party. She spent her free time playing softball and pool, gardening, and enjoying the outdoors. Deb especially loved to go fishing. Some of her favorite places to fish were Six Mile Lake and Lake of the Woods. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Marty “Hop” Olsen of Lyle, MN; stepdaughter, Cassie (Luke) Hall of Albert Lea, MN; two grandchildren, Rylan Hall and Collen Hall; brother, Michael (Sandy) Dahlum of Glenville, MN; sister, Janice (Jerry Jensen) VanRyswyk of Albert Lea, MN; sisters-in-law, Fran Dahlum of Myrtle, MN, Melody (Scott) Schrag of St. Ansgar, IA; brothers-in-law, Derby (Barb) Olsen of Albert Lea, MN, Derry (Debbie) Olsen of Lyle, MN; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Sylvia Dahlum; brother, John Dahlum; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Garmen and Agnes Olsen; five brothers-in-law; and one niece.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle. Visitation will take place from 11:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be in Woodbury Cemetery, Lyle, Minnesota. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

Mueller, Duren move on after special primary

Hayfield boys topple Medford

Panthers slide past Blooming Prairie boys

Blooming Prairie girls power past NRHEG

Mower County

Mueller, Duren move on after special primary

Health

Active county COVID cases decrease by half as county exceeds 3,900 cumulative cases

News

Trump’s historic 2nd trial opens with jarring video of siege

News

Two kids safe after pair of Minneapolis-area vehicle thefts

News

5 wounded in Minnesota clinic attack; local man arrested

News

Likely causes of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash to be revealed

News

Trump’s 2nd trial to start with fight over its legitimacy

Mower County

The Great PTTP Challenge postponed again due to cold temperatures

Mower County

Area to be placed in wind chill advisory tonight into tomorrow morning

Business

House GOP calls for lifting business restrictions by May 1

News

Trump impeachment trial to open with sense of urgency, speed

Mower County

MNsure to open three-month special enrollment period

Mower County

Love of Austin event to raise money for AAF

Local Government

County Board candidates address issues – Part 2

Education

Wave of the Future

Mower County

Photo: Halo of Health

News

Walz targets smoking, vaping with higher taxes

Mower County

Aiding Austin’s aging housing infrastructure

Mower County

Scholarship for 2021 Young Women in Public Affairs available

Education

Education briefs

Health

County, state see slight increase in active COVID-19 cases

Education

Five semi-finalists selected for APS superintendent, 2 from inside district

News

Fiercely divided House kicks Greene off both her committees

News

Minnesota Republicans counter Chauvin trial security plan