February 26, 2021

Cumulative Mower County COVID cases surpasses 4K

By Daily Herald

Published 5:57 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,014 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 87 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 90 cases are still active in Mower County, an increase of about 40 since Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 24, 5,639 Mower County residents, or 14.2 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, while 2,413 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report.

Statewide, the MDH reported 482,978 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 13,829 are still active.

As of Friday, 25,683 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,295 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,462 on Friday. Of those, 4,046 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

