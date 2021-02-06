expand
February 5, 2021

Austin Daily Herald graphic

County, state see slight increase in active COVID-19 cases

By Daily Herald

Published 6:19 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,887 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 83 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 150 cases are still active in Mower County, an increase of about 40 cases since Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, 3,030 Mower County residents, or 7.7 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine while 751 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report.

Statewide, the MDH reported 466,224 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 15,300 are still active, an increase of less than 800 since Tuesday.

As of Friday, 24,617 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,092 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,273 on Friday. Of those, 3,960 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

