expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Country Club welcomes new culinary team

By Daily Herald

Published 6:45 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The Austin Country Club recently welcomed a new culinary team, naming Sean Williamson as executive chef and Matthew Hunt as chef de cuisine.

“We are thrilled to have Chefs Williamson and Hunt lead our culinary team here at Austin Country Club,” said William Budion, CCM, General Manager, Austin Country Club. “Their creative talent and ability to deliver outstanding dining experiences will be a delight for our members. We are excited for the new dishes, ideas and perspectives that these two bring to our membership and team; it will be enjoyable for all of us.”

Originally from Massachusetts, Williamson has 10-plus years of culinary experience. Prior to arriving at Austin Country Club, he served as the Banquet Chef at Terravita Golf & Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Prior to Terravita, Williamson worked at the Waldorf Astoria Arizona Biltmore Resort as a sous chef as well at a small niche restaurant in Chandler, Arizona, as the chef de cuisine.

Hunt is a native of Crown Point, Indiana, and graduated from International Art of Institute in Tampa, Florida, in 2012. Throughout his eight-plus years in hospitality and culinary management, Hunt has had the privilege of traveling and experiencing various local cuisines throughout the country. He has worked in culinary operations at the Grand  Hyatt  Tampa  Bay,  Hyatt  Regency Chicago,  Royal  Palms Scottsdale, Arizona, Hyatt  Regency  Savannah, Georgia, and the Hyatt  Regency Hill  Country Resort & Country  Club in San Antonio, Texas.

More News

Finding an outlet

2020 CWD testing shows a low prevalence of disease in areas tested

World’s second-oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116

Vaccines begin picking up

Adams

Finding an outlet

News

World’s second-oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116

Mower County

2020 CWD testing shows a low prevalence of disease in areas tested

Education

Vaccines begin picking up

News

Co-workers rescue man from flooded logging machine

Mower County

LIFE Mower County to host 26th annual Rose Sale

Health

For‌ ‌those‌ ‌with‌ ‌underlying‌ ‌health‌ ‌conditions,‌ ‌getting‌ ‌a‌ ‌COVID vaccine‌ ‌remains‌ ‌elusive

News

8 minority jail officers allegedly kept off Chauvin’s guard

Mower County

Free meals for kids available through summer meal programs

Business

Country Club welcomes new culinary team

Agriculture

U of M Extension hosting small grain workshops

Mower County

Photo: Shriners drop off toys at Shrine Hospital

Mower County

Red Cross holding February blood drives in Mower County

News

US vaccine drive complicated by 1st, 2nd dose juggling act

Mower County

Mueller, Duren move on after special primary

Health

Active county COVID cases decrease by half as county exceeds 3,900 cumulative cases

News

Trump’s historic 2nd trial opens with jarring video of siege

News

Two kids safe after pair of Minneapolis-area vehicle thefts

News

5 wounded in Minnesota clinic attack; local man arrested

News

Likely causes of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash to be revealed

News

Trump’s 2nd trial to start with fight over its legitimacy

Mower County

The Great PTTP Challenge postponed again due to cold temperatures

Mower County

Area to be placed in wind chill advisory tonight into tomorrow morning

Business

House GOP calls for lifting business restrictions by May 1