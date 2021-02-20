expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Cody Kapaun, 32

By Daily Herald

Published 6:22 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

Cody Kapaun, 32

On Wednesday, February 17th, 2021, Cody Kapaun lost his battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the age of 32.

Cody was born on June 25th, 1988 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Kimberly Hallman and Ronald Kapaun. Cody attended various schools in the area. Cody spent the majority of his career as a cook, while he spent time in many kitchens he is most known for his cooking at the former Langtry Cafe, and most recently at Kenny’s Oak Grill. On September 25th, 2010, he married Samantha Bjorgo. They gave birth to one son, Thomas, in February 2014.

Cody was not one to spend much time sitting still, unless it involved video games or watching his Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether he was hunting, hiking, camping, disc golfing, longboarding, or just spending time outside with his son. Cody backpacked almost the entire Superior hiking trail, as well as Isle Royale. He was a devoted husband, father and friend. He was known for his care free nature, quick wit and confidence. Cody was diagnosed with AML on April 29th, 2020; he underwent many treatments and procedures with stride. He was determined to do whatever it took to remain with his family. He lost his battle courageously.

Cody was preceded in death by his great grandma and grandpa Corson, his uncle, Thomas Kapaun, and his best friend James Baumgartner.

He is survived by his wife Sam, his son Thomas, his parents Kim and Ron, his brothers Casey and Jared, as well as his grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The service will be live streamed at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Facebook page

Flowers or donations may be sent to 209 2nd Ave NW, Austin, MN 55912. The family will be planning a reception at a later date.

Masks, hand sanitizing, social distancing, and all MN Dept. of Health Covid-19 protocol will be followed

More News

Council approves 2021 street projects

Stocking up on socks

Cody Kapaun, 32

Wayne C. Paulson, 79

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Mower County

Council approves 2021 street projects

Mower County

Stocking up on socks

Health

Over 5K Mower residents have received at least one COVID vaccine

Agriculture

National FFA Week: Getting Creative

Mower County

Fishing Faceoff supports breast cancer research

Mower County

CineMagic 7 Theatre in Austin to close end of day Sunday

Education

Austin votes Byron’s Joey Page as next superintendent

News

NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Business

Bankers say economy is improving in rural parts of 10 states

News

New vaccine tool will tell Minnesotans when they’re eligible for COVID shots

Albert Lea

Trial date set for man charged with Shady Oaks shooting

News

Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Education

Volz among finalists for APS superintendent position

News

Vaccine delays leave grocery workers feeling expendable

News

New research finds armed officers increases likelihood of mortality at school shootings

Mower County

1K state farmers, landowners now enrolled in water quality program

Mower County

Making life a little easier

Mower County

Herald to host contests through its website

Mower County

‘What we do is essential to life’

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Brianna Klouse

News

Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps

News

Drive for low-cost housing finds bipartisan buy-in

Agriculture

MN beef producer survey deadline extended to March 31

News

Minnesota schools plan to continue virtual learning options in fall 2021