February 10, 2021

Co-workers rescue man from flooded logging machine

By Associated Press

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

LAKE HATTIE TOWNSHIP — Co-workers were able to save a man after the logging machine he was operating broke through some ice at a remote site in northern Minnesota.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Roy Davis was trapped inside the cab of the machine as it flooded with water from a swamp in Lake Hattie Township Saturday.

The machine tipped over and was completely submerged, authorities said. Davis was unable to get out of the cab because mud and ice blocked his way. A co-worker used an excavator to dig around the machine to free him, sheriff’s officials said.

By the time deputies arrived on the scene, co-workers had gotten Davis out of the water. A deputy on a snowmobile took the 45-year-old man to an ambulance. From there, they went to a clearing where a helicopter transported Davis to Essentia Health in Fargo, North Dakota, the  Star Tribune reported.

He was treated for hypothermia. Relatives say he has since been released.

