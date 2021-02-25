expand
February 25, 2021

Bruins shoot down Norsemen

By Daily Herald

Published 7:16 am Thursday, February 25, 2021

The Austin Bruins erased a three-goal deficit to beat the St. Cloud Norsemen (8-16-1 overall) 4-3 in a shootout Riverside Arena Wednesday night.

Tyler Shea stopped 25 shots and he denied the Norsemen on all three of their shootout attempts.
Barrett Brooks scored the tying goal in the third period and the game-winner in the shootout for the Bruins (9-14-2-2 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

St. Cloud 1 2 0 0 – 3

Austin 0 1 2 0 – 4

First period

(SC) Jack Reimann (Brett Chorske) (power play) 15:22

Second period

(SC) Charlie Skinner 3:26

(SC) Skinner (Cooper Gay) 8:07

(A) Reginald Millette (Carson Riddle, Frank Dovorany) (short handed) 10:24

Third period

(A) John Lundy 17:00

(A) Barrett Brooks (Grayson Valente, Ben Dexheimer) 18:21

OT

No scoring

Shots: Austin – 36; St. Cloud – 28

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; St. Cloud – 1-for-4

