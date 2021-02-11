Bruins score a home win over Wilderness
The Austin Bruins took down the Minnesota Wilderness (6-7-1-1 overall) 4-1 in Riverside Arena Wednesday.
Garrett Dahm had a goal and two assists for the Bruins (7-10-2-2 overall).
Tyler Shea stopped 21 shots to get the win for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Wilderness 0 0 1 – 1
Bruins 0 2 2 – 4
First period
No scoring
Second period
(A) Barrett Brooks (John Lundy, Ben Deheimer) 5:44
(A) Carson Riddle (Garrett Dahm, Alex Trombley) 6:19
Third period
(A) Peter Jacobs (power play) (Max Ruoho, Dahm) 10:33
(A) Dahm (Reginald Millette) 11:14
Ethan Wolthers (Grant Docter) 19:43
Shots: Bruins – 38; Wilderness – 22
Power plays: Bruins – 2-for-5; Wilderness – 0-for-4