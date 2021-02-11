Bruins score a home win over Wilderness

The Austin Bruins took down the Minnesota Wilderness (6-7-1-1 overall) 4-1 in Riverside Arena Wednesday.

Garrett Dahm had a goal and two assists for the Bruins (7-10-2-2 overall).

Tyler Shea stopped 21 shots to get the win for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Wilderness 0 0 1 – 1

Bruins 0 2 2 – 4

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Barrett Brooks (John Lundy, Ben Deheimer) 5:44

(A) Carson Riddle (Garrett Dahm, Alex Trombley) 6:19

Third period

(A) Peter Jacobs (power play) (Max Ruoho, Dahm) 10:33

(A) Dahm (Reginald Millette) 11:14

Ethan Wolthers (Grant Docter) 19:43

Shots: Bruins – 38; Wilderness – 22

Power plays: Bruins – 2-for-5; Wilderness – 0-for-4