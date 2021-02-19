expand
February 19, 2021

Bruins rally past Steel

By Daily Herald

Published 10:23 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

The Austin Bruins scored three third period goals to beat the Chippewa Steel (5-11-1-1 overall) 6-3 on the road Thursday.

Hudson Hodges had 17 saves for Austin (8-12-2-2 overall) and Garrett Dahm had two goals.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 2 3  —  6

Steel 2 1 0  —  3

First period

(CS) Daniel Rozsival (Ian Famulak, Kylar Fenton) 7:49

(CS) Ryan Waltman (Jack Brown, Grisha Gotovets) 8:40

(A) Garrett Dahm (Jens Richards, Ben Dexheimer) 19:52

Second period

(CS) Ethan Benz (Gotovets, Daniel Rozsival) 3:32

(A) Travis Shoudy (Max Ruoho, Connor Mylymok) (power play) 5:50

(A) Peter Jacobs (Carson Riddle, Cullen Rush) 10:58

Third period

(A) Barrett Brooks (Desheimer) :10

(A) Riddle (Walter Zacher, Mylymok) 6:55

(A) Dahm (Richards, Ruoho) 9:31

Shots: Austin — 31; Steel — 20

Power plays: Austin — 1-for-4; Steel — 0-for-5

 

