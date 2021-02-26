expand
Ad Spot

February 26, 2021

Breaking News: Police investigating Austin woman’s death after finding “suspicious”injury

By Daily Herald

Published 2:31 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

The Austin Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are investigating the death of an Austin woman after finding what has been called a “suspicious” injury near her left eye.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, officers were dispatched at about 8:02 a.m. Friday on a report of an unresponsive adult female who was not breathing in the 1900 block of Third Avenue Northeast in Austin. Upon arrival, officer, Austin Fire and Mayo Ambulance personnel attempted life-saving measures to no avail; the woman was pronounced deceased at 8:31 a.m.

APD detectives were called to the scene after officers observed an injury near the deceased woman’s left eye. Detectives determined the injury was suspicious as it was not consistent to what they were observing. Detectives then contacted the BCA to bring in a forensic evidence team to process the scene due to the suspicious nature of the death.

The investigation is ongoing.

More News

Breaking News: Police investigating Austin woman’s death after finding “suspicious”injury

House to vote on virus bill; arbiter says wage hike a no-go

Kramer Honored As Best-In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes magazine

Kelly sets pool record as Packer fall to Northfield

Breaking News

Breaking News: Police investigating Austin woman’s death after finding “suspicious”injury

News

House to vote on virus bill; arbiter says wage hike a no-go

Business

Kramer Honored As Best-In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes magazine

News

70% of older Minnesotans to be vaccinated before next phase

Health Updates

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US

News

GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus relief package

Mower County

AU: ‘Austin residents will be affected by increase in natural gas prices’

Local Government

Mower County awards $773K in business relief grants

Education

Mower County CEO Program drive-in fundraiser to be held this weekend

News

February spike expected in Minnesotans’ home heating bills

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Ag world celebrates National FFA Week

Mower County

The American Legion helps get National Personnel Records Center to reopen

Mower County

In Your Community: Nachos for Animals

Education

Education Briefs: Riverland 2020 Honors List

Local Government

Board agrees to resolution against California standards

Education

APS board hires Byron superintendent

Business

Hormel announces executive appointments

Mower County

Inspiring Catch

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with 3 counts of arson

News

Lawsuit could have courts redraw state’s political maps

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Feb. 7-13

Mower County

Voting begins in MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest

Agriculture

USDA accepting applications to help low-income individuals and families buy or repair homes

Mower County

Photos: Austinites pick up the Challenge