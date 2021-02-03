expand
Ad Spot

February 3, 2021

Brakes required on all trailers of 3,000 lbs or more

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

By Troy Christianson

Question:  I am getting my four-place snowmobile trailer ready for a trip, do I need brakes on all the axles?

Answer: Brakes are required on all trailers with a gross weight of 3,000 pounds or more. If brakes are required they need to be on all wheels of a trailer manufactured after June 30, 1988.  Trailers equipped with three or more axles and manufactured prior to July 1, 1988, are not required to have brakes on the front axle provided the brakes on all other wheels meet the performance standards prescribed by law. 

The manufacturers of many new vehicles equipped with anti-lock brake systems require any towed unit be equipped with electric brakes and the towing vehicle be equipped with an electronic brake controller.

Every trailer with a gross weight of more than 3,000 pounds shall be equipped with a breakaway brake device which will automatically apply and hold the brakes should the trailer accidentally become detached from the towing unit.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. 

Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848.  (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us) Twitter:   MSPPIO_SOUTH

More News

Slaathaug scores 34 as Vikings win fourth straight game

Late night Mexican eats

Council approves 28th Street NE construction agreement

2020 Conservationists of the Year

Mower County

Late night Mexican eats

Local Government

Council approves 28th Street NE construction agreement

Mower County

2020 Conservationists of the Year

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Predatory offender gets probation for child porn possession

News

Minneapolis Fed chief: Vaccinations are key to economic recovery

Blooming Prairie

Pair of accidents send area people to hospital

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged with selling over 50 grams of meth to police informant

Local Government

County Board candidates address issues – Part 1

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Kaitlin Meiergerd

News

New law provides Liberian immigrants pathway to citizenship, but few are applying

Health

Mayo Clinic Health System receives stroke award

Health

County and state see slight decrease in active COVID cases

Mower County

Snow, sub-zero temperatures expected as week progresses

News

Schumer moves ahead on Biden virus aid, GOP talks continue

News

Trump lawyer: Impeachment case ‘undemocratic,’ ill-advised

Mower County

The Great PTTP Challenge postponed to Feb. 13

News

‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Health

Minnesota expands vaccine supply for seniors and educators

Local Government

Bridge replacement on the docket for next City Council meeting

Mower County

Just say ‘I Do’ Pop-Up Weddings and Vow Renewals

Health

Participate in the Know Your Numbers Heart Health Challenge

Education

Strength

Mower County

The Great PTTP Challenge is Feb 6

Health

Vaccine supplies continue to lag behind