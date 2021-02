The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team held on to beat Kenyon-Wanamingo (0-9 overall) 38-35 in BP Tuesday.

Megan Oswald had 14 points for BP (8-1 overall).

KW 16 19 – 35

BP 19 19 – 38

BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 14; Maggie Bruns, 5; Emily Miller, 5; Allison Krohnberg, 5; Maren Forystek, 4; Anna Pauly, 3; Bobbie Bruns, 2