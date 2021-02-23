Barbara J. Adams, 82

expand
February 23, 2021

Barbara Janet Adams, age 82, of Austin, died Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Sacred Heart Care Center.

Barbara was born April 25, 1938 in Mower County, Austin, the daughter of Joseph and Irene (Weber) Adams. She went to school in Austin and graduated in 1956 from St. Augustine High School.

Barbara worked at St. Olaf Hospital for 25 years. She did volunteer work at the hospital after retirement.

Barbara was an avid Twins fan and she enjoyed crocheting.

Survivors include her brother: Jerry (Patty) Adams; sister, Elaine (Walter) Wicks; cousins and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 am on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Mayer Funeral Home with Father Raul Silva officiating. Visitation will be held at the Mayer Funeral Home one hour prior to the service starting at 9:30 am. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com

