expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

Bankers say economy is improving in rural parts of 10 states

By Associated Press

Published 3:07 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. — The economy is slowly improving in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states, but employment remains below the level it was at before the coronavirus pandemic began last year, according to a new monthly survey of bankers released Thursday.

The overall index for the region increased to 53.8 in February from January’s 52. Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy, while a score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, said the number of jobs in the region is down roughly 146,000, or 3.3%, from the level it was at before the pandemic began. The survey’s hiring index hit 51.9 in February, up from January’s weak 46, to suggest businesses are now hiring, but Goss said it will take several month’s of steady growth to get back to pre-COVID-19 levels.

The bankers surveyed are optimistic about the economy as grain prices and exports continue to increase. The survey’s confidence index increased to 64 in February from January’s 60. Goss said the Federal Reserve’s current record low short-term interest rates are also helping the economy.

Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.

More News

NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Bankers say economy is improving in rural parts of 10 states

Former Twins 2B Brian Dozier retires after 9 years in majors

New vaccine tool will tell Minnesotans when they’re eligible for COVID shots

News

NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Business

Bankers say economy is improving in rural parts of 10 states

News

New vaccine tool will tell Minnesotans when they’re eligible for COVID shots

Albert Lea

Trial date set for man charged with Shady Oaks shooting

News

Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Education

Volz among finalists for APS superintendent position

News

Vaccine delays leave grocery workers feeling expendable

News

New research finds armed officers increases likelihood of mortality at school shootings

Mower County

1K state farmers, landowners now enrolled in water quality program

Mower County

Making life a little easier

Mower County

Herald to host contests through its website

Mower County

‘What we do is essential to life’

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Brianna Klouse

News

Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps

News

Drive for low-cost housing finds bipartisan buy-in

Agriculture

MN beef producer survey deadline extended to March 31

News

Minnesota schools plan to continue virtual learning options in fall 2021

News

Leaders of Iowa town jailed in long-running corruption case

News

Minn. nears vaccine milestone; Gov. Walz readies school plan

News

Growing pains: How one southern Minnesota city is taking steps to address diversity, inclusion

News

Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50K for first time

News

Minnesota lawmakers introduce board to regulate drug prices

Health

Mower County continues to see decrease in active COVID cases

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to drug sales