expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

Austin man pleads guilty to drug sales

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:38 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Vincent Johnny, 30, of Austin pleaded guilty to felony third-degree drugs – sale – narcotic – as part of a plea agreement on Friday in Mower County District Court.

Vincent Johnny, 30

The charge was reduced from felony second-degree drugs – sale of 10 grams or more of cocaine – as part of the agreement.

Court documents state that narcotic detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) on Nov. 14, 2019, about purchasing cocaine from Johnny. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was given buy money and an audio transmitter. The CRI was monitored as he met Johnny in the CRI’s vehicle at a location in the CIty of Austin. The CRI then met with police at a predetermined location and surrendered 1.79 grams of cocaine, which he said Johnny sold to him.

The detectives met with the CRI about purchasing cocaine from Johnny six additional times – Nov. 22, 2019, Dec. 12, 2019, Dec. 20, 2019, Jan. 8, 2020, Jan 9, 2020, and Jan. 12, 2020. On each occasion, the CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided with buy money and an audio transmitter. He was then monitored as he met with Johnny at locations throughout Austin, including Johnny’s residence in the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue Northwest. After each meeting, the CRI met with police and surrendered cocaine – 2.731 grams, 3.014 grams, 1.49 grams, 2.673 grams, 1.795 grams and 2.747 grams respectively. Each time, the CRI confirmed that Johnny had sold him the drugs.

Johnny will be sentenced on April 15.

More News

Hope Floats: Packer guard is tough to stop

Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Volz among finalists for APS superintendent position

Robert Allen Justice, 82

News

Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Education

Volz among finalists for APS superintendent position

News

Vaccine delays leave grocery workers feeling expendable

News

New research finds armed officers increases likelihood of mortality at school shootings

Mower County

1K state farmers, landowners now enrolled in water quality program

Mower County

Making life a little easier

Mower County

Herald to host contests through its website

Mower County

‘What we do is essential to life’

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Brianna Klouse

News

Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps

News

Drive for low-cost housing finds bipartisan buy-in

Agriculture

MN beef producer survey deadline extended to March 31

News

Minnesota schools plan to continue virtual learning options in fall 2021

News

Leaders of Iowa town jailed in long-running corruption case

News

Minn. nears vaccine milestone; Gov. Walz readies school plan

News

Growing pains: How one southern Minnesota city is taking steps to address diversity, inclusion

News

Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50K for first time

News

Minnesota lawmakers introduce board to regulate drug prices

Health

Mower County continues to see decrease in active COVID cases

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to drug sales

News

Hospitals still ration medical N95 masks as stockpiles swell

News

‘A complete bungle:’ Texas’ energy pride goes out with cold

Austin Packers

The more things change … The more they stay the same

News

Minnesota House pulls $35M security fund for officer trials