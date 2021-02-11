A special delivery awaits

Our House is looking for the community’s help in brightening the day of residents at its facilities here in Austin.

Our House is inviting the community to drop off a Valentine for any of their residents in their Share The Love Mailboxes located at Memory Care 20 and Assisted Apartments entryways. The Share The Love Mailboxes are accepting letters, cards, and Valentines through Monday, Feb. 15. Once they are received staff will hand them out to residents. Some of those cards already received have been handed out.

Where to drop off

Our House Memory Care 20

204 14th St NW

Austin, MN 55912

Our House Assisted Apartments

1313 15th Ave NW

Austin, MN 55913