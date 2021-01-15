Wilson R. Bollinger, Jr., 70

Wilson Richard Bollinger, Jr., age 70 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Methodist Campus. Wilson was born to Wilson Sr. and Elizabeth Bollinger in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, on February 5, 1950. He grew up and attended school in Pennsylvania and New York. In 1967, Wilson enlisted into the United States Air Force, serving until his honorable discharge. In December of 1976, he met the love of his life, Judy Nelson in the Twin Cities. The couple married on November 29, 1984 in Austin, Minnesota. Wilson’s job as a security guard made him travel many places including, Rhode Island, Panama City, and Arkansas. It was in Arkansas where he had a life changing injury, which brought his family back to Austin. Wilson’s hobbies included, deer hunting, shooting guns, casino trips, and playing scratch off tickets. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Bollinger of Austin, MN; children, Amy (Terry) Day of Faribault, MN, Kristin (Clifford) Chronzy of Austin, MN, Lisa Bollinger of Minneapolis, MN, Jennifer (Darin) Granle of Austin, MN, Tammy (Joel) Lundquist of Minneapolis, MN, Joel Bollinger of Minneapolis, MN, Jill (Mark) Winkle of Minneapolis, MN, Joshua (Nichole Deluna) Bollinger of Austin, MN, Dana (Dustin) Hachfeld of Medford, MN, Angel Bollinger of Austin, MN, Tianna Bollinger of Austin, MN, and Charity Bollinger of Austin, MN; 28 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; siblings, Joanne Leo of New York, Phyllis Shoop of Austin, MN, Sandra Creekmore of Alabama, Debra Lee of Alabama, and David Wilkins of Fort Meyers, FL; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Sr. and Elizabeth Bollinger; and two brothers, Ronald Bollinger and Donald Bollinger.

No services will be held at this time. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.