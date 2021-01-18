expand
Ad Spot

January 18, 2021

Wilderness top Bruins in a shootout

By Daily Herald

Published 8:20 am Monday, January 18, 2021

The Austin Bruins lost to the Minnesota Wilderness (2-3-0-1 overall) 4-3 in a shootout on the road Sunday night.

Austin (4-5-2-1 overall) went 0-for-3 in the shootout and Gavin Rasmussen scored the lone goal for the Wilderness.

Tyler Shea stopped six of the nine shots he saw in the first period for Austin, and he was replaced by Hudson Hodges who stopped all 19 shots he saw in regulation and overtime.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bruins 1 2 0 0 0  – 3

Wilderness 3 0 0 0 1  – 4

First period

(M) Gavin Rasmussen (Gunnar Thoreson) 4:11

(M) Mitchell Allard (Jacob Herter, Levi Stauber) 9:53

(M) Josh Bohlin (Jacob Badal, Ethan Wolthers) 13:38

(A) Alex Trombley (Walter Zacher) 18:06

Second period

(A) Zacher (Teppei Ueno, Cullen Rush) 7:47

(A) Barrett Brooks (Hunter Olson, Kyle Oleksiuk) (18:38)

Third period

No scoring

Shots: Bruins – 29; Wilderness – 29

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-5; Wilderness – 0-for-3

More News

Wilderness top Bruins in a shootout

Rebels take down Hurricanes

Lancers run past L-P girls

Austin families to receive kits filled with household essentials while transitioning to stable housing

News

Austin families to receive kits filled with household essentials while transitioning to stable housing

Local Government

NuTek Biosciences, First Street SE two-way traffic on council agenda

Mower County

Xcel looking to upgrade Grand Meadow wind farm

Mower County

DPS, law enforcement partners prepare for possible activity at MN Capitol

News

Officials: Extremist threat to Minnesota Capitol has faded

Education

Education Briefs

Agriculture

Minnesota Department of Agriculture to Host Industrial Hemp Forum

Mower County

UMN and NDSU Extensions to offer farm safety webinar series

News

Groups ask court to restore protections for US gray wolves

Albert Lea

Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition, MercyOne celebrate groundbreaking on new clinic

News

Biden’s virus plan: 100 million shots just the start

Health

Approx. 100 COVID cases active in Mower County

News

Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Making the punishment fit the crime

Mower County

Minnesota health officials wait on feds for vaccine guidance

News

Walz activates National Guard for Minnesota Capitol security

Mower County

Update: Winter storm watch upgraded to warning

Health

HI scientist awarded $4M grant

News

Majority of House members vote for 2nd impeachment of Trump

News

What to watch as House moves to impeach Trump for 2nd time

Austin Packers

Get to Know: Ashley Myhre

Mower County

Winter Night Lights

Mower County

Take a Kid Ice Fishing happening this weekend

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Predatory offender gets prison for violating probation