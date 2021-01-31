Wilderness close out Bruins in a shootout

The Austin Bruins couldn’t hang on to a late one-goal lead as they lost to the Minnesota Wilderness 2-1 in a shootout in Riverside Arena Saturday.

The Wilderness (4-5-0-1 overall) tied the game up at 1-1 when Mitchell Allard scored with 3:34 left in regulation and Grant Doctor scored the game-winning goal on their fourth attempt of the shootout.

Austin (6-7-2-2 overall) went 0-for-4 in the shootout and Tyler Shea had 34 saves for the Bruins.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 0 0 0 – 1

Wilderness 0 0 1 0 1 – 2

First period

No scoring

Second period

No scoring

(M) Mitchell Allard (Jacob Herter, Grant Doctor) 16:26

Third period

No scoring

OT

No scoring

Shots: Austin – 29; Wilderness – 46

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; Wilderness – 1-for-5