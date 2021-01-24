Wilderness blank Bruins
The Austin Bruins lost to the Minnesota Wilderness 3-0 Saturday in what was the third game in three days for Austin.
Hudson Hodges had 27 saves for Austin (5-7-2-1 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 0 0 – 0
Wilderness 2 0 1 – 3
First period
(M) Gunnar Horeson (Gavin Rasmussen, Christian Galatz) 16:07
(M) Hunter Young 16:57
Second period
No scoring
Third period
(M) Zach Michaels (Will Traeger, Hunter Young) 18:06
Shots: Austin- 25; Wilderness – 30
Power plays: Austin – 0-for-3; Wilderness – 0-for-2