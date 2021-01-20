expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

Warrants lead to felony charges for two individuals

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Two individuals arrested on Jan. 15 made their first appearance on Tuesday in Mower County District Court.

Shawn Michael Miller, 32

Shawn Michael Miller, 32, of Albert Lea has been charged with felony violate order for protection, felony violate domestic abuse no contact order, felony store methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession. In addition, he received charges on two additional counts of felony violate order for protection and two additional counts of felony violate domestic abuse no contact order from a Dec. 26 incident.

Jade Haley Kulish, 22, of Austin has been charged with felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of methamphetamine – and felony store methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child.

According to the court complaint, law enforcement learned that Miller, who had an arrest warrant in Albert Lea and who had cut off an ankle monitor he was required to wear by the Freeborn County District Court, was at Kulish’s residence in the 200 block of Fourth Street Southeast on Jan. 15. Miller was prohibited from having contact with Kulish due to an order for protection issued in Mower County and a domestic assault no contact order in Freeborn County.

Law enforcement was granted a search warrant and breached the door of Kulish’s apartment when no one responded to police knocking. They located Kulish, who said Miller was hiding under a bed. Miller eventually surrendered and was found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and a THC vape pen.

Jade Haley Kulish, 22

Officers then entered the apartment to check on the welfare of a minor child that lived at the residence. The child was found sleeping in a crib in the back bedroom of the apartment.

Law enforcement was granted a search warrant for narcotics inside the residence. The complaint states the following items were located and seized:

• 2.3 grams of methamphetamine in the east bedroom;

• 4.5 grams of methamphetamine in the west bedroom;

• 5.09 grams of methamphetamine on a nightstand in the east bedroom;

• THC vape pen in Kulish’s purse;

• 2 grams of methamphetamine in Kulish’s purse;

• A digital scale in Kulish’s purse; and

• Numerous items of methamphetamine paraphernalia in the east bedroom.

Kulish was read a Miranda warning and she agreed to answer questions. She admitted that she was aware of the drugs and drug paraphernalia in the east bedroom, but denied knowledge of any drugs in the west bedroom, saying that Miller likely put them there before he surrendered.

Miller and Kulish were arrested and transported to the Mower County Jail. The child was placed with a relative.

A review of Miller’s criminal record shows prior convictions for domestic assault, violating domestic abuse no contact order, receiving stolen property and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

A review of Kulish’s criminal record shows prior convictions for theft.

Both will appear in court again on Jan. 28.

More News

James S. Farnsworth, 82

David D. Buxton, 90

Janet A. Hope, 89

Minnesota pharmacies request to be part of vaccine rollout

News

Minnesota pharmacies request to be part of vaccine rollout

News

Minnesota vaccine pilot program spots for first week filled

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police seeking information in RCC trailer theft

Mower County

Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

News

Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics

Business

Council approves development agreement with Nu-Tek Biosciences

News

Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor’

Business

Fighting to hold on in a pandemic

Business

Hy-Vee offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Warrants lead to felony charges for two individuals

Mower County

SE Minnesota poets announce Bright Light Stories in the Night contest winners

Education

Education Briefs

Mower County

Minnesota launches COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Hollandale woman injured in Saturday accident

News

Owatonna man charged with selling illegal guns, threatening to kill police

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Katelyn Maloney

News

Stores drop MyPillow after CEO pushes election conspiracies

Business

Austin Utilities announces retirements, advancements

News

Minnesota vaccine site crashes as seniors register for doses

Business

Charter launches robocall blocking

Mower County

Eagles Cancer Telethon on-air this weekend

News

Biden arrives for inauguration with big plans and big problems

Health

Just over 3% of Mower residents vaccinated against COVID

News

McConnell: Trump ‘provoked’ Capitol siege, mob ‘fed lies’