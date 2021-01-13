expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Walz to deploy National Guard to protect Minnesota Capitol

By Associated Press

Published 7:19 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday he plans to deploy the Minnesota National Guard to protect against potential threats to the state Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Walz told reporters he plans a full announcement on Wednesday, but that troops will be activated for several days.

The governor said he spoke earlier Tuesday with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about a Dec. 29 FBI memo warning of threats to the Minnesota and Michigan state capitols for this weekend. He said he also got a briefing from law enforcement officials.

Walz says he’s taking the threat very seriously and making the necessary preparations.

The storming of the U.S. Capitol last week by President Donald Trump’s supporters has raised concerns about the potential for more violence. The FBI has warned of the potential for armed protests at all 50 statehouses and in Washington ahead of Biden’s inauguration.

Trump supporters in Minnesota held a “Storm the Capitol” rally outside the Capitol in St. Paul last Wednesday, with one speaker warning of “a civil war,” and another drawing cheers when she predicted “casualties” in Washington. Walz  revealed at a legislative forum Monday  that state troopers evacuated his son from the governor’s residence when the demonstration later shifted there.

More News

US prosecutors weighing sedition charges in Capitol riot

Walz to deploy National Guard to protect Minnesota Capitol

County exceeds 3,500 cumulative COVID cases

Pending notice: Barbara J. Frandle

News

US prosecutors weighing sedition charges in Capitol riot

News

Walz to deploy National Guard to protect Minnesota Capitol

Health

County exceeds 3,500 cumulative COVID cases

News

State capitols step up security amid new safety concerns

Mower County

HI scientist is author in book on cell death

Mower County

UPDATE: 911 services reestablished

News

Dems prep ‘incitement of insurrection’ charge against Trump

News

Indoor service for bars, restaurants resumes in Minnesota

Mower County

Convictions: Dec. 20, 2020 – Jan. 2, 2021

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

2020 a challenging year on Minnesota roads

Local Government

County board to consider revising septic ordinance

Education

The COVID school year set to resume Monday

Lyle

LAC feels the burden of COVID

Local Government

City Council approves street improvement feasibility reports

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to threatening people with knife

Local Government

County pays tribute to beloved employee who passed away

News

Pelosi, Democrats lay plans for swift Trump impeachment

News

DPS: ‘Fire deaths increase 13 percent in 2020’

News

US loses 140,000 jobs, first monthly drop since spring

Mower County

‘It’s Remi’s birthday now’

Mower County

County officials prepare for 2nd vaccination clinic as active COVID cases slightly increase

Education

Education Briefs: College Accolades

News

‘How did it get to this?’: Minnesotans react to violence, chaos at U.S. Capitol

News

4 Minnesota GOP lawmakers silent on blame for Capitol siege