United South Central tops BP boys

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team opened its season with a loss to United South Central (2-1 overall, 1-0 Gopher) by a score of 59-46 in BP Friday.

Mitchell Fiebiger had 13 points to lead the Awesome Blossoms (0-1 overall, 0-1 Gopher).

“It was an outstanding effort by our guys,” BP head coach Nate Piller said. “If we continue to work like that, we will be a strong team as we go and get healthy.”

USC 30 29 — 59

BP 19 27 — 46

BP scoring: Mitchell Fiebiger, 13; Jacob Naatz, 11; Alex Miller, 11; Luke Larkoski, 6; Alex Miller, 2; Cole Christianson, 2; Chris Naatz, 1; free throws: 29 percent (5-for-17)