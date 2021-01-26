expand
Ad Spot

January 26, 2021

Truckenmiller scores a double-double as L-P boys roll past Knights

By Daily Herald

Published 10:56 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team beat Kingsland (0-2 overall, 0-2 SEC) by a score of 80-59 in Kingsland Monday.

Jake Truckenmiller had 20 points and 10 rebounds for LP (3-1 overall, 3-1 SEC) and Cole Walter added 14 points and eight assists.

LP 44 36 – 80
Kingsland 22 37 – 59

LP scoring: Jake Truckenmiller, 20; Jed Nelson, 19; Cole Walter, 14; Sam Nelsen, 14; Zach Bollingberg, 8; Trey Anderson, 2; Jayden Lewis, 2; Mac Nelson, 1

More News

Truckenmiller scores a double-double as L-P boys roll past Knights

Lyle-Pacelli girls fall to Knights

Rebels share the wealth to win fourth straight game

Rebel girls claw past Superlarks

News

Gov. Walz preps ‘COVID-19 recovery’ budget for Tuesday release

News

House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial

Mower County

Brighter Tomorrows

Business

Mower County opens Small Business Relief Grant applications

Health

Slow rollout of vaccine raising local concerns

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with drug sales

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Several injured in Winona accident

Agriculture

FFA hold fruit, butterbraid sale

News

Minnesota allocated nearly 900K vaccine doses so far

Health

Cumulative Mower County COVID cases surpasses 3,700

News

For 1st Black Pentagon chief, racism challenge is personal

Mower County

Snowy weekend ahead for Mower County

Health

Institute researcher uses CryoEM to study cardiovascular disease

News

Minnesota pharmacies request to be part of vaccine rollout

News

Minnesota vaccine pilot program spots for first week filled

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police seeking information in RCC trailer theft

Mower County

Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

News

Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics

Business

Council approves development agreement with Nu-Tek Biosciences

News

Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor’

Business

Fighting to hold on in a pandemic

Business

Hy-Vee offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Warrants lead to felony charges for two individuals

Mower County

SE Minnesota poets announce Bright Light Stories in the Night contest winners