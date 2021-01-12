Todd C. Nelson, 51

Todd Nelson, 51, of Blooming Prairie passed away at his home surrounded by family on January 10, 2021.

A public, walk through visitation will be held Friday, January 15 from 5:00 – 7:00pm at the Bonnerup Funeral Chapel in Albert Lea. A private Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 16. www.BonnerupFuneralService.com Social distancing and masks will be required.

Todd was born November 3, 1969 to Bernard and Marjorie (Byam) Nelson in Austin, Minnesota. He grew up in Blooming Prairie and graduated in 1988 from Blooming Prairie High School.

On December 15, 2012 he married Erica Boever and gained his step-daughter Arri Meiners.

He attended Vo-Tec school to become a machinist. After a few years in Owatonna at SPX, Todd switched to being one of the Elementary School custodians and enjoyed seasonal work at CFS in Blooming Prairie.

Todd enjoyed fishing, playing Farkle and putting a few back with friends, going on his Sunday drives with his dogs and hours and hours of his Westerns! He will be remembered for his old school personality, “dad jokes” and raiding anyone’s candy jar!

He is survived by his wife, Erica; step-daughter, Arri; siblings, Michonne (Chester) Boyd of Hayfield, Bernard “Chuck” (Sharon) Nelson of Bloomington and Sheri (Dan) Boyland of Andover; mother-in-law, Cathy Boever; in-laws, Allison (Travis) Hensrud, Christina (Jeff) Getchell, Thomas (Alisha) Boever, nieces and nephews, Jesse (Katie) Boyd, Derek (Kayla) Boyd, Emmy (Willie) Manggaard, Ethan and Connor Nelson, Dustin, Brianna and Hailey Hensrud, Connor and Myah Getchell, Madilynne Boever, Blake and Savannah Kramer; great-nieces and nephews, Brianna and Sara Boyd, Thomas Boyd, Marabelle Manggaard and other dear friends and relatives.

Todd was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and father-in-law, Tim Boever.