Timothy J. Lowell, 54

Timothy James Lowell, 54, died at his home in Minneapolis, Minnesota of natural causes Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Tim was born September 16, 1966 in Austin, Minnesota to Susan Mae Lowell. He lived in Rose Creek, Minnesota as a child before moving to Austin, Minnesota in 1978. He also lived for a time in Albert Lea, Minnesota and Burnsville, Minnesota before moving to Minneapolis in 1997. Tim was a Manager for a couple of Food Service Restaurants in Minneapolis.

Tim was a kind and generous man. Always keeping an eye on his older neighbors making sure they were always safe. He took food to people he worked with when they were having a hard time. He had such a heart for those who lived a hard life. His greatest gift was his sense of humor. If he was in the room, everyone was laughing. His prized possession was his 2009 Cadillac. He always loved them and had a few over the years. He had many friends but Topher Wagner was his best and closest friend for the past 27 years and is more like a family member than a friend.

Tim was preceded in death by his Mother, Susan Mae Looker.

Tim is survived by brother: Mike Lowell, Zumbrota, MN; sisters: Kathy Voigt, Elkton, MN; Teresa Garcia, Eagan MN; Stephanie (Paul) Doeden, Rice Lake, WI; Rhonda (Jeremy) Wiseman, Cottage Grove, MN; Melissa Lowell, Waseca, MN; and Amy (Matt) Carpenter, Grand Meadow, MN; and many nieces and nephews. Timothy James Lowell

A private funeral will be held at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin, Minnesota on Wednesday, January 13th with Pastor Shari Mason officiating.