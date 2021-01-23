expand
Ad Spot

January 24, 2021

The Wide Angle: C.C. DeVille and a tennis racket

By Eric Johnson

Published 6:30 am Saturday, January 23, 2021

As we all exhale in the aftermath of this year’s election (sans anymore storming of anything), I find myself a little miffed that nobody asked me to perform at President Joe Biden’s inauguration hootenanny Wednesday night.

It’s not like I have any applicable talents that would lend themselves to such an occasion, but they could have asked anyway.

I do spin a pretty good yarn from ye olden days, but maybe that’s not discerning enough for such a high-class crowd.

Apparently there’s no need for a class clown either, something I continue excelling at, which is a shame because if there is any place that could use some humor, it’s Washington DC. “Haha humor” I mean, not “groan and roll your eyes” humor. There’s a difference.

As I watched the festivities unfold along with the siege-like fireworks show that would have made the French Revolution proud, I thought of what I could bring to the occasion.

A duet with Lady Gaga maybe? With her singing on piano and me strumming away on a tennis racket?

That was always my instrument of choice as a young and talentless musician. I couldn’t so much as strum an actual guitar without devastating bat populations, but I was at my best CC Deville when I picked up a tennis racket or hockey stick. There wasn’t a lick I couldn’t rip into the living room of my air-guitar performance with my trusty Fender 40 string tennis racket.

Actually, I was an overarching musician, though I wasn’t near as good at the imaginary pencil-stick drum kit that I hammered away at in Spanish class.

The tennis racket howled in my hands as I hit every chord of Heart’s “If Looks Could Kill,” or Motley Crue’s “Shout at the Devil.”

Sadly, that’s where my musical talent died rather pathetically. It’s hard to be a rock god in a small high school weilding the power of a trombone. What I didn’t know is that if I would have applied myself then it could have been a start. One doesn’t simply pick up a trombone and create the next rock powerhouse apparently.

Apparently things require work to succeed. If only I would have taken my cues from my class antics.

So we’re back to what I could have contributed. A little stand-up routine, firing off one-liners and mad burns? I have gotten pretty good in the wit department. I mean, people are laughing and I don’t think it’s just at me.

It’s not like there’s nothing to laugh at in politics. I mean everything is worth laughing at. How can it not be?

Still, I tend to be exhausting, so related my third-grade teacher, or at least I suspect she said something along those lines. It wouldn’t suprise me and I suspect it wouldn’t surprise my parents either. There was precident. My second grade teacher Mrs. York often had to deal with my pencil-flying antics.

In fact, I would wager they know things told to them by fellow teachers they haven’t told me at the risk of hurting my meager feelings.

As it turns out, I have really nothing to offer such an occasion, but I do offer President Biden the opportunity to shoot the breeze when he needs to get away from things. I once shot the breeze with Kenny Rogers for before a show at the South Dakota State Fair.

I can talk about nothing forever … wait! Come back, I have a whole lot more nothing to tell you.

More News

Packer girls fall to Mankato West

Wilderness blank Bruins

Packer boys hockey team starts fast, but falls to Red Wing

Packers grind it out against physical Scarlets

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections