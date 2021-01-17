Superlarks edge out Hayfield boys

Grand Meadow edged out Hayfield (1-1 overall) 59-57 in a boys basketball game in GM Saturday.

Colt Landers had 14 points for the Superlarks (1-1 overall) and Ethan Slaathaug had 23 for Hayfield.

GM scoring: Colt Landers, 14; Taylor Glynn, 14; Evan Oehlke, 11; Ben Kraft, 8; Blake Ludemann, 7; Roman Warmka, 3; Zac Hoffman, 2; free throws: 38 percent (7-for-18)

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Slaathaug, 23; Isaac Matti, 21; Easton Fritcher, 9; Ethan Pack, 2; Erik Bungum, 2; free throws: 58 percent (14-for-24)