January 19, 2021

Southland girls edge out Cardinals

By Daily Herald

Published 9:21 pm Monday, January 18, 2021

The Southland girls basketball team beat LeRoy-Ostrander (1-1 overall, 1-1 SEC) 47-39 in LeRoy Monday.

The Rebels (1-1 overall) were led by Kayla Nelsen, who scored 11 points. Kelly Hanson led the Cardinals with nine points, while eighth grader Benita Nolt  added eight points.

“Southland’s a good team and it’s good to see us claw into a game like this,” L-O head coach Trevor Carrier said. “Even in a loss, you can see some good things.”

L-O 13  26    39

Southland 23  24    47

Southland scoring: Kelsey Mensink, 10; Kayla Nelson, 11; Bailey Johnson, 8; Larissa Goslee, 9; Katie Poppenhagen, 6; Olivia Matheis, 3

L-O scoring: Kelly Hanson, 9; Benita Nolt, 8; Gracie O’Byrne, 6; Sam Volkart, 5; Jordan Runde, 4; Kylie Welsh, 4; Nicole Hanson, 3

