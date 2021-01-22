expand
January 22, 2021

Snowy weekend ahead for Mower County

By Daily Herald

Published 1:23 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

Cold temperatures on Friday will be ushering in more snow this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, snow is expected after noon on Saturday with an accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. A high of about 20 is forecasted with wind chills as low as 12 below zero.

The NWS predicts that snow will continue into the early morning hours of Sunday with an additional 2 to 4 inches expected. Snowfall is expected to cease before 5 a.m. on Sunday, followed by a chance of freezing drizzle with little to no ice accumulation.

