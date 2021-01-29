expand
Ad Spot

January 29, 2021

Slow start hurts Packer boys hockey team

By Rocky Hulne

Published 9:20 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

The Austin boys hockey team is still trying to find ways to grow after it lost to Faribault 8-1 in Riverside Arena Thursday.

The Falcons (2-3 overall, 2-3 Big Nine) scored four times in the game’s first ten minutes and they out-shot Austin 42-14.

The Packers (0-4 overall, 0-4 Big Nine) scored on a goal by Cal Fox in the second period to pull within 4-1.

“It’s a work in progress. It’s basically getting up to speed and learning what it means to play at the varsity,” Austin head coach Jan Merritt said. “It’s a learning experience for us. We’re young right now and we don’t have much experience on defense. We’re getting those guys up to speed.”

The Packers showed signs of puck control in the second and third periods, but it wasn’t enough.

“In short spurts throughout the game, we had times where we contained a little pressure on the offensive zone and bottled them in the neutral zone,” Merritt said. “When we stay out of our defensive zone, we create offense that way.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Faribault 4 2 2  —  8

Austin 0 1 0  —  1

First period

(F) Owen Nesburg (Oliver Lineemann) 1:41

(F) Zach Siegert (Grady Goodwin, Nesburg) 4:02

(F) Keaton Ginter (Jordan Nawrocki, Jax Bokman) 5:09

(F) Goodwin 9:24

Second period

(A) Cal Fox (Garrett Schaeffer, Brayden Klapperick) 4:17

(F) Nawrocki (Zach Slinger, Bokman) 7:28

(F) Siegert (Tanner Yochum) 10:11

Third period

(F) Siegert 1:30

(F) Ginter (Bokman, Nawrocki) 11:23

Shots: Austin — 14; Faribault — 42

More News

Blue Devil women fall to Dakota State

Blue Devils score their first win at Dakota State

Rebel boys take down Kingsland

Dudycha scores 32 as Packers bring down Raiders

News

Interest continues to grow in inaugural poet Amanda Gorman

News

US jobless claims drop; still at 847,000 as pandemic rages

News

Minnesota Democrats, unions announce meatpacking safety bill

Health

Mayo Clinic Health System to contact patients when they’re eligible to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated for COVID-19

Lyle

County ailing from slow COVID vaccine rollout impacting state

Lyle

Driven by Support

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Armed robbery suspect pleads guilty to 4 felonies

Agriculture

Sixth annual Women in Ag Network Conference to be held on Feb. 3

Local Government

Board looks at how to tackle road work on township roads

News

Walz proposes tax hikes on the rich to balance state budget

News

Minnesota woman who lied to support family gets full pardon

Mower County

Photo: Medicap gives to the Salvation Army

Mower County

Photo: Bell-ringing money goes to the SA

Education

Education Briefs

Education

Kiwanis names Santellanes student of the month

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Riley Hetzel

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Jan. 10-16

Agriculture

Austin FFA goes virtual at national convention

News

Minnesota case marks 1st detection of Brazil variant in US

News

Judge: Floyd’s past arrest details can’t be used at trial

News

Walz unveils education plan centered on pandemic and equity

News

Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel

News

Minnesota tweaks vaccination efforts amid questions of pace

News

Gov. Walz preps ‘COVID-19 recovery’ budget for Tuesday release