expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Sharon Wytaske, 84

By Daily Herald

Published 6:49 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Sharon Wytaske, 84

Sharon Marie (Hickey) Wytaske passed away on Friday January 8th 2021 at age of 84

Thorncrest in Albert Lea, MN.

Sharon was born on July 31, 1936 in Minneapolis, MN to Floyd Mathew Hickey and Myrtle Margurette (Flanagan) Hickey. She grew up on River Lane in Albert Lea, MN.

On November 27, 1952 Sharon was united in marriage to Howard DeLane Wytaske at First United Methodist Church in Austin, MN. Sharon worked several jobs over the years. She and Delores Wytaske owned the Railway Café for a couple of years. She worked 31 years at Land O Lakes, Schweigert and retired when it was Hudson Foods in Albert Lea, MN. Then spent a few years at Palmer Bus Company as an aid.

She enjoyed crafting, sewing and crocheting. She loved to fish, play cards, and dearly loved to dress up for the holidays, but her biggest enjoyment was spending time with her family. She loved being with her kids, grandkids, and great grandchildren and her husband (PeeWee).

Sharon is survived by her husband Howard (PeeWee) Wytaske of Austin, MN. children Terry (Linda) Wytaske of Austin, MN, Rick (Kay) Wytaske of Austin, MN,

Tammy (Dan Bishop) Kelly of Brownsdale, MN and Lisa (Jim) Bennett of Clarks Grove, MN

Grandchildren Robert (Jennifer) Nelson of Murrieta, CA, Gloria (Daric Warneke) Delgado of Fremont, CA, Christine (Matt Skaja) Wytaske of Bloomington, MN, Carina (Matt) Beauvais of Ellendale, MN, Tiffany Peerson of Blue Eye, MO, Theresa (Nicole Peterson) Heise of Mazeppa, MN, James (Jessica) Yerhart of Lake City, MN, Joseph (Sarah) Wytaske of Zumbrota, MN, Brettany (Andy Beaudry) Bennett of Albert Lea, MN. 13 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews,

Sister in laws Patricia Hickey of Maple Valley, WA, Marlyn and Richard Kinzing of Babbitt, MN

She was preceded in death by parents Floyd Hickey and Myrtle Vaughan, Infant daughter Cindy Lou. Brothers Henry Hickey and Floyd Hickey, Grandsons David DeLane Yerhart and Richard Wytaske

Brother in laws Dennis Wytaske, Cecil Wytaske, Darold Wytaske, Donald Wytaske and Dale LaVonne. Sister in Laws Marg Wytaske, Delores Wytaske, Louise Wytaske.

Father in law Leo Wytaske, Mother in law Helen (Alwin) Wytaske

A Celebration of life service will be held later in the Spring.

More News

US prosecutors weighing sedition charges in Capitol riot

Walz to deploy National Guard to protect Minnesota Capitol

County exceeds 3,500 cumulative COVID cases

Pending notice: Barbara J. Frandle

News

US prosecutors weighing sedition charges in Capitol riot

News

Walz to deploy National Guard to protect Minnesota Capitol

Health

County exceeds 3,500 cumulative COVID cases

News

State capitols step up security amid new safety concerns

Mower County

HI scientist is author in book on cell death

Mower County

UPDATE: 911 services reestablished

News

Dems prep ‘incitement of insurrection’ charge against Trump

News

Indoor service for bars, restaurants resumes in Minnesota

Mower County

Convictions: Dec. 20, 2020 – Jan. 2, 2021

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

2020 a challenging year on Minnesota roads

Local Government

County board to consider revising septic ordinance

Education

The COVID school year set to resume Monday

Lyle

LAC feels the burden of COVID

Local Government

City Council approves street improvement feasibility reports

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to threatening people with knife

Local Government

County pays tribute to beloved employee who passed away

News

Pelosi, Democrats lay plans for swift Trump impeachment

News

DPS: ‘Fire deaths increase 13 percent in 2020’

News

US loses 140,000 jobs, first monthly drop since spring

Mower County

‘It’s Remi’s birthday now’

Mower County

County officials prepare for 2nd vaccination clinic as active COVID cases slightly increase

Education

Education Briefs: College Accolades

News

‘How did it get to this?’: Minnesotans react to violence, chaos at U.S. Capitol

News

4 Minnesota GOP lawmakers silent on blame for Capitol siege