January 26, 2021

Sharon Kay Olson, 77

By Daily Herald

Published 5:55 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

Sharon Kay Olson, 77

Sharon K. Olson, 77, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2021 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home in Austin after a short illness. Services will be held at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 in Austin, the Rev. Mark Niethammer officiating with visitation one hour before the service. Services will be live-streamed for family and friends at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary facebook page. Masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer, and all Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Interment will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Minnesota Veterans’ Cemetery in Preston.

Sharon was born on August 24, 1943 in Austin to Oliver and Bernice (Mickelson) Fjeseth. The family later moved to Minneapolis and Sharon graduated from Minneapolis Central High School in 1961. On October 15, 1966, she was united in marriage to Dwayne Olson in Minneapolis. Sharon devoted her time to raising her family while working at Sears & Roebuck Company and Rose Creek State Bank. She volunteered hundreds of hours as a longtime member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed bowling, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren and her many friends.

Sharon is survived by her children, Melissa (Donald) Bos of Owatonna; Kevin (Jennifer) Olson of Iowa City, Iowa and Jeremy Olson (Mandi Overby) of Austin; grandchildren Kristopher (Kendra) Bos of New Richmond, Wisconsin, Jordan (Jessica) Bos of Iowa Falls, Iowa; Ryan Bos of Owatonna; Annika Olson of Minneapolis; Mia Olson of Tampa, Florida and Lillie Bos of Owatonna; great-grandchildren Evelyn Bos and Gracelyn Bos of Iowa Falls; brother David (Debra) Fjeseth of St. Louis Park; a brother and sister-in-law, Verdon (Mona) Olson of Spring Grove and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, her parents, a brother Gordon and infant sister Glendora; sister and brother-in-law, Darrell and Jarla Johnson, and sister-in-law Gloria Olson.

The family would like to thank the staff at Primrose Retirement Community; St. Mark’s Lutheran Home and Heartland Hospice Services for their care of Sharon over the last few years.

