January 21, 2021

SE Minnesota poets announce Bright Light Stories in the Night contest winners

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Southeastern Minnesota Poets has announced the winners of their Bright Light Stories in  the Night Poetry and Illustration Contest.

Selected poems will be illustrated by selected artists to  create an e-chapbook that will be presented at a family-friendly virtual reading event at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

POETRY WINNERS 

Tim Brennan – Allegretto – Austin

•D.E. Green – Tree on a Hill: Marine-on-St. Croix, Minnesota – Northfield

• Jennifer Jesseph – With Wings – Pine Island

• Scott Lowery – To My Brother, Again – Rollingstone

• Steven McCown – Genesis – Northfield

• Jean Prokott – Prose Aubade Ending with Lipstick – Rochester

Honorable Mention

• Anne Shea – Pretend – Rochester

• John Sievers – Translucent – Rochester

Poetry semifinalists

Becky Boling (Northfield), Jake Griggs (Dakota), Teri Joyce (Rochester),  Christopher Kendall (Winona), Heidi Magnuson (Northfield), Kent McCullough (Winona), Kit  Rohrback (Rochester), Danny Solis (Rochester), Barb Terrill (Owatonna), and Steven Vogel  (Rochester).

ILLUSTRATION WINNERS

• Michael King – Rochester

• Barbara Kinnick – Rochester

• Rita LeDuc – Fountain

• Leisa Luis-Grill – Rochester

• Kenna Sandborn – Byron

• Eric Thomas – Alden

Honorable Mention

• Megan Fick – Plainview

• Toni Easterson – Northfield

Selected poets will receive $100 and publication in the chapbook. Poets named honorable mention  will receive $50 and have their poem illustrated as a broadside.

Selected artists will receive a $200 prize to create 4-6 illustrations of one of the selected poems for  the “Bright Light Stories in the Night” e-chapbook. Artists named honorable mention will receive a  $50 prize to create a broadside for an honorable mention poem.

Rebecca Houston of Byron was an artist semifinalist.

Judges for the contest were Minnesota poets Micki Blenkush, James Cihlar, and Chavonn Williams  Shen and Minnesota artists Ayub HajiOmar, Kate Halverson, and Simon Huelsbeck.

Visit www.facebook.com/events/2646226775707621 for complete Bright Light Stories in  the Night event information.

