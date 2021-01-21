expand
January 21, 2021

Robert G. Lukes, 87

Robert (Bobby) G. Lukes, age 87 of Austin, MN, passed away suddenly on January 9, 2021 at his home, with his devoted & loving wife by his side.

Bob was born on September 18, 1933 in Austin, MN to Louis G. and Libbie E. (Pell) Lukes. On August 24, 1979, he was united in marriage to his best friend, Dorothy C. Locher at Grace Lutheran Church in Austin, MN. Bob worked tirelessly for Hollandale Farm – Trucking & Streverling Dairy, while ending his impressive work history from 1951 to 1995 at Fordtown in Austin. However, he just couldn’t see himself retired so soon. So, he then worked for Austin NAPA for the next 10 years.

Bob had been an Eagles Club member, & was proudly anticipating his upcoming 50 year Eagles pin. Everyone knows his interest in classic cars, where he could tell you on a dime, which model it was. He loved playing cribbage with anyone that he could beat. His collection of Louis L’Amour books proved his immense passion for reading them. He challenged himself constantly, with word searches, solitaire, & puzzles. Watching John Wayne & mystery movies with his wife, along with Highway Thru Hell & Mash, were amongst his favorite past times.

He was a creative & talented individual. He was always willing to help others. When something needed repair or just a quick fix, Bob applied his innovative skills to make it happen. When enjoying special trips, whether long or short, with his wife Dorothy, he truly loved teasing her for taking wrong turns & ending up in another state.

Some of his favorite trips were spent in Hawaii with Joe & Julie Rath (Niece & Husband). He loved his brother & sisters-in-law, as if they grew up together as his own siblings.

He loved his grandchildren & great grandchildren, & couldn’t wait to receive the next photo & brag about them to others. He adored his nieces & nephews, whom he always enjoyed spending time with & sharing stories. Bob’s ultimate joy was spending irreplaceable time with & talking with his wife & family.

He will be remembered by his patience, kindness, loving, humorous, & caring heart. He truly was the pillar of our lives.

Survivors include his wife: Dorothy C. Lukes, Austin, MN; children: Tim (Mary) Lukes, Chatfield, MN; Kathy (Mark) Winninger, Portland, OR; Laura Lukes-Probst, Chaska, MN; Amy Quinn, St. Paul, MN. Also, special loved ones, Sarah Bjornson, Duluth, MN & Erik Bjornson, Starbuck, MN. Grandchildren include Kristi (AJ) Fosik, Kolton Lukes & Jessica Probst. Great Grandchildren include Abe Fosik & Maxwell Reed. And sister Dorothy (Robert) Brown, Austin MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis & Libbie Lukes, brother Faye Lukes, sisters Mary Cox & Doris VanHouse. Brother-in-law Landol Locher, & sisters-in-law Carol Schaefer & Susan Bjornson.

Honorary Bearers: Lourie Thompson, Lee Cox, Wade VanHouse, & Julie Rath.

Please note: Due to Covid 19, a Celebration of Bob’s Life will not be held until Bob’s birthday, September 18, 2021, following the service at Clasen-Jordan, which will be officiated by Pastor Mark VanHouse. Details will be publicized early September.

Dorothy & family would like to thank the front-line workers whom assisted during this sad time: The Austin Police, The Austin Fire Department, & The Austin Paramedics.

Special messages can be left for Bob’s family on line at www.clasenjordan.com or by sending cards to the Lukes home.

Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal. Love leaves a memory that no one can steal. Bob has touched so many lives so profoundly, as many know.

