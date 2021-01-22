Rebel boys run past Lyle-Pacelli

The Southland boys basketball team beat Lyle-Pacelli in Adams Thursday.

Ethan Forthun had 23 points for the Rebels (2-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) and Jake Truckenmiller had 17 points for the Athletics (1-1 overall, 1-0 SEC).

LP 27 31 — 58

Southland 49 29 — 78

Southland scoring: Ethan Forthun, 23; Dan Boe, 19; Nick Boe, 13; Eli Wolff, 12; Hanna Harrison, 11; Christian Hjelmen, 2; free throws: 73 percent (22-for-30)

LP scoring: Jake Truckenmiller, 17; Cole Walter, 12; Zach Bollingberg, 10; Tyson Anderson, 8; Sam Nelsen, 6; Jed Nelson, 5; 40 percent (8-for-20)