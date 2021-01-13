Predatory offender gets prison for violating probation

Ryan Khaoone, 22, of Austin was sentenced to 36 months in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for violating probation on a conviction for felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim 13-15 and actor more than 48 months older. He received credit for 28 days served.

Judge Jeffrey Kritzer issued the sentence.

Court documents state Khaoone was charged in 2017 after a 14-year-old girl reported that Khaoone was harassing and stalking her. She indicated that she and Khaoone had been in a sexual relationship that began when he was 17 and she was 13 and continued after he turned 18 and she turned 14.

The victim reported that Khaoone was threatening to disseminate naked pictures and videos he had of her on his cell phone.

Khaoone was sentenced to five years of probation in 2018 and required to register as a predatory offender.

In addition to prison, Khaoone must also pay $135 in fines.