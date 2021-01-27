Photo: Bell-ringing money goes to the SA

Fidelity Lodge No. 39 rang bells for the Salvation Army to support the Area Food Shelf. The Lodge collected $8,365 and that amount was matched with another $5,000 from Minnesota Masonic Charities. This amount, plus what the Austin Shrine Club collected on Dec. 4, brought the total donation from the Masonic groups to $19,665. The Masonic Lodge and Shrine Club would like to thank the community of Austin for their support of this project. Shown presenting the matching check to Major Jeff Strickler are, from left: Judy McDonald, Major Jeff Stickler, Wade Novak, Brad Stout, Dean Johnson, Neil Hanson and Mary Hanson. Photo provided