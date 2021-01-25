Packer gymnasts open with a win in Faribault

The Austin gymnastics team beat Faribault 127.075-122.575 in Faribault Friday.

Ashley Myhre took second in All-Around for the Packers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

All Around: Ashley Myhre (second, 30.65)

Vault: Kate Oeflke (first, 8.625); Hannah Fritz (second, 8.6); Payton Gilmer (eighth, 8.25)

Bars: Claire Raymond (first, 8.05); Ashley Myhre (second, 7.775)

Beam: Hannah Fritz (first, 8.5); Claire Raymond (third, 8.3)

Floor: Katelynn Klouse (seance, 8.275); Maria Corey (third, 8.225)