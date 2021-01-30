Packer boys use second half burst to beat Winhawks

The Austin boys basketball team beat Winona (3-2 overall, 3-2 Big Nine) 75-50 in Winona Friday.

The Packers (4-1 overall, 4-1 Big Nine) led by just two points at the half.

Emmanuel Manyuon had 25 points, four rebounds and four steals for Austin and Gage Manahan added 17 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Austin 37 38 — 75

Winona 35 15 — 50

Austin scoring: Emmanuel Manyuon, 25; Gage Manahan, 17; Victor Idris, 14; Okey Okey, 12; Teyghan Hovland, 5; Kaden Murley, 2; free throws: 66 percent (14-for-21)