Packer boys open strong in win over Red Wing

The Austin boys basketball team quickly turned the tables in their favor as they ended the first half on a 22-0 run en route to beating Red Wing (0-1 overall, 0-1 Big Nine) 60-20 in Packer Gym Saturday.

Emmanuel Manyuon had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Packers (1-0 overall, 1-0 Big Nine).

RW 6 14 – 20

Austin 30 30 – 60

Austin scoring: Emmanuel Manyuon, 13; Okey Okey, 12; Teyghan Hovland, 11; Victor Idris, 9; Gage Manahan, 6; Jordan Ransom, 5; Kaden Murkey, 5; Jack Lang, 1; free throws: 75 percent (9-for-12)