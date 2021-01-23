expand
Ad Spot

January 24, 2021

Packer boys hockey team starts fast, but falls to Red Wing

By Daily Herald

Published 3:07 pm Saturday, January 23, 2021

The Austin boys hockey team started strong, but it couldn’t keep the pace as it lost to Red Wing (1-1-1 overall, 1-1-1 Big Nine) 6-2 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Wyatt Thoma scored the first goal of the season for the Packers (0-3 overall, 0-3 Big Nine) to tie the game up 1-1 and Cal Fox scored in the second period to give the Packers a 2-1 lead, but the Wingers scored the last five goals of the game.

Austin had 30 shots on goal and Ethan Knox had 56 saves for the Packers.

More News

Packer girls fall to Mankato West

Wilderness blank Bruins

Packer boys hockey team starts fast, but falls to Red Wing

Packers grind it out against physical Scarlets

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections