Packer boys hockey team starts fast, but falls to Red Wing

The Austin boys hockey team started strong, but it couldn’t keep the pace as it lost to Red Wing (1-1-1 overall, 1-1-1 Big Nine) 6-2 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Wyatt Thoma scored the first goal of the season for the Packers (0-3 overall, 0-3 Big Nine) to tie the game up 1-1 and Cal Fox scored in the second period to give the Packers a 2-1 lead, but the Wingers scored the last five goals of the game.

Austin had 30 shots on goal and Ethan Knox had 56 saves for the Packers.