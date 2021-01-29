Packer boys fall to Rochester Mayo

The Austin boys swimming and diving lost to Rochester Mayo 94-76 in a virtual meet in Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.

Riley Ferguson took first in diving for the Packers, who were competing without two senior leaders.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry, Joseph Hilton, Riley Haugen (second, 1:53.76); Kyle Mayer, Matthew Grush, Kenny Cabeen, Thomas Asmus (fourth, 2:04.00)

200-freestyle: Adam Pike (third, 2:14.89); Samuel Langstaff (sixth, 2:36.12)

200-individual medley: Joseph Hilkin (fourth, 2:30.38)

50-freestyle: Winston Walkup (second, 23.86); Riley Haugen (fourth, 25.31)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (first, 174.00); Michael Fuentes (second, 69.76)

100-butterfly: Joseph Hilkin (second, 1:01.86); Matthew Grush (fourth, 1:11.03)

100-freestyle: Riley Haugen (second, 57.16); Kyle Mayer (third, 1:01.25); Joseph Garry (fourth, 1:06.99)

500-freestyle: Thomas Asmus (third, 6:24.37)

200-freestyle relay: Kenny Cabeen, Riley Haugen, Matthew Grush, Adam Pike (second, 1:43.56); Samuel Langstaff, Jackson Hilkin, Joseph Garry, Jackson Barry (fourth, 1:59.00)

100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (second, 59.45); Adam Pike (fourth, 1:10.01); Kyle Mayer (sixth, 1:12.49)

100-breaststroke: Jackson Barry (second, 1:17.41); Matthew Grush (fourth, 1:20.94)

400-freestyle relay: Kenny Cabeen, Adam Pike, Joseph Hilkin, Winston Walkup (second, 3:49.96); Thomas Asmus, Joseph Garry, Zachary Evenson, Kyle Mayer (third, 4:22.93)