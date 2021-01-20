expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

Owatonna man charged with selling illegal guns, threatening to kill police

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

By Tim Nelson

An Owatonna man is facing federal firearms charges after offering to sell an undercover federal agent a sawed-off shotgun.

The criminal complaint against 22-year-old Dayton Sauke says he had been offering to sell illegal firearms via Snapchat for months, and came to the attention of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators made contact with him online, and discovered he was also threatening to kill law enforcement officers at the state Capitol last week, ahead of recent planned rallies in St. Paul.

“Extremist violence at the MN capitol this weekend? Even if I only kill 1 cop, thats more cops than antifa cop lovers have ever killed,’ he allegedly posted on Snapchat, in a screen capture image included in the court documents.

On Friday, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arranged to make an undercover buy of a sawed off shotgun outside a business in Faribault. Sauke was arrested and a gun seized from his vehicle, according to the complaint. Court documents say he boasted of selling more than 100 other guns last year.

The charges say that on his social media feed Sauke said he intended to kill a police officer and elected officials, and urged others to join him. The charges also say he has two previous firearm violations, and was on probation when he was arrested last week. He was due to make an appearance on one count of possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun in federal court Tuesday.

More News

James S. Farnsworth, 82

David D. Buxton, 90

Janet A. Hope, 89

Minnesota pharmacies request to be part of vaccine rollout

News

Minnesota pharmacies request to be part of vaccine rollout

News

Minnesota vaccine pilot program spots for first week filled

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police seeking information in RCC trailer theft

Mower County

Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

News

Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics

Business

Council approves development agreement with Nu-Tek Biosciences

News

Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor’

Business

Fighting to hold on in a pandemic

Business

Hy-Vee offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Warrants lead to felony charges for two individuals

Mower County

SE Minnesota poets announce Bright Light Stories in the Night contest winners

Education

Education Briefs

Mower County

Minnesota launches COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Hollandale woman injured in Saturday accident

News

Owatonna man charged with selling illegal guns, threatening to kill police

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Katelyn Maloney

News

Stores drop MyPillow after CEO pushes election conspiracies

Business

Austin Utilities announces retirements, advancements

News

Minnesota vaccine site crashes as seniors register for doses

Business

Charter launches robocall blocking

Mower County

Eagles Cancer Telethon on-air this weekend

News

Biden arrives for inauguration with big plans and big problems

Health

Just over 3% of Mower residents vaccinated against COVID

News

McConnell: Trump ‘provoked’ Capitol siege, mob ‘fed lies’